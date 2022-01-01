You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3520 Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.96-22.47 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.88 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 400:1 Response time 20 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3520 220 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.2 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 2 GPU performance Vostro 15 3520 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.