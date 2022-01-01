Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3520 or Inspiron 16 5620 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3520 vs Inspiron 16 5620

38 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3520
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
Dell Vostro 15 3520
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3520 and Inspiron 16 5620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3520
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3520
vs
Inspiron 16 5620

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.96-22.47 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.88 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 20 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3520
220 nits
Inspiron 16 5620 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16
GPU performance
Vostro 15 3520
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5620 +70%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 5620 and Vostro 15 3520 or ask any questions
