You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3520 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.96-22.47 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.88 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 20 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3520 220 nits Inspiron 16 5620 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.2 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 3520 988 Inspiron 16 5620 +56% 1545 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 3520 2287 Inspiron 16 5620 +105% 4677 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 3520 n/a Inspiron 16 5620 5541

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance Vostro 15 3520 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5620 +70% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

