Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~87.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space 54% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 15 5515 250 nits Swift X SFX16-52G +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 52 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS - 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance Vostro 15 5515 n/a Swift X SFX16-52G 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

