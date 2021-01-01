Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|500:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|99.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3583
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233%
11945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
1453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4578
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150%
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1