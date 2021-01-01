Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|54%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1003
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +40%
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3213
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +47%
4733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +30%
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4578
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +19%
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
