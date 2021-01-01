Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~74%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS - 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 15 5515 vs Vostro 15 3500
2. Vostro 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 5515
3. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Alienware m17 R4
4. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs GF65 Thin
7. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Dell Vostro 15 5515 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский