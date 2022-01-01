Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
|359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|516:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|45%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|43.6%
|Response time
|35 ms
|18 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|194 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3622
VivoBook S15 M533 +29%
4669
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
1149
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4578
VivoBook S15 M533 +52%
6941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 7.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
