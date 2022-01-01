Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell Vostro 15 5515
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 516:1
sRGB color space 54% 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 45%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.6%
Response time 35 ms 18 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Vostro 15 5515
2. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Vostro 15 5515
3. Inspiron 15 5515 vs Vostro 15 5515
4. Vostro 15 3500 vs Vostro 15 5515
5. Vostro 14 5415 vs Vostro 15 5515
6. VivoBook 15 M513 vs VivoBook S15 M533
7. TravelMate Spin P4 vs VivoBook S15 M533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Dell Vostro 15 5515 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский