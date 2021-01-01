Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or G15 5511 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs G15 5511

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
69 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~68.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 800:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits
G15 5511
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
1003
G15 5511 +44%
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
3213
G15 5511 +122%
7127
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
1099
G15 5511 +31%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
4578
G15 5511 +103%
9304

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS - 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Vostro 15 5515
n/a
G15 5511
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

