Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs G15 5511
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Dell G15 5511
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
92
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1003
G15 5511 +44%
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3213
G15 5511 +122%
7127
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
G15 5511 +31%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4578
G15 5511 +103%
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|0 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
