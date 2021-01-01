Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Inspiron 14 5402

53 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
55 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
From $379
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Inspiron 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.7 vs 126.3 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Inspiron 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
sRGB color space 54% 60%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits
Inspiron 14 5402 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

