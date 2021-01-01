Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 3501

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 400:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515 +14%
250 nits
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 15 3500 and Vostro 15 5515
2. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Vostro 15 5515
3. Inspiron 15 5515 and Vostro 15 5515
4. Vostro 14 5415 and Vostro 15 5515
5. XPS 15 9500 and Inspiron 15 3501
6. G3 15 3500 and Inspiron 15 3501
7. G5 15 5500 and Inspiron 15 3501
8. G5 15 5505 SE and Inspiron 15 3501
9. Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 15 3501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Vostro 15 5515 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский