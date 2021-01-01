Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|301 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1002
Inspiron 15 5502 +28%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515 +40%
3635
2603
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
Inspiron 15 5502 +24%
1358
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515 +80%
4578
2543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
