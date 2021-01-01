Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

53 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 54% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.3 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS - 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

