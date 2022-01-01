Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Latitude 3520 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Latitude 3520

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
39 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3520
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Dell Latitude 3520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Latitude 3520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Latitude 3520

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 361 x 240.9 x 18 mm
14.21 x 9.48 x 0.71 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~77.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 3520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515 +211%
3622
Latitude 3520
1164
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance
Vostro 15 5515
n/a
Latitude 3520
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

