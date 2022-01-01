You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (105.5 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 300:1 sRGB color space 54% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 5515 +14% 250 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 5515 998 Latitude 5420 +15% 1145 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 5515 3622 Latitude 5420 +1% 3663 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 5515 1099 Latitude 5420 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 5515 4578 Latitude 5420 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 5515 n/a Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.