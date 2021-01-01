Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Latitude 5520

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5520
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Dell Latitude 5520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
1003
Latitude 5520 +20%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
3213
Latitude 5520 +31%
4215
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Vostro 15 5515
n/a
Latitude 5520
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5520 and Vostro 15 5515 or ask any questions
