Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Latitude 5521

51 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5521
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Latitude 5521
From $1650
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Latitude 5521 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Latitude 5521

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches		 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
3583
Latitude 5521 +64%
5887
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Latitude 5521 +57%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
4578
Latitude 5521 +101%
9205

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Vostro 15 5515
n/a
Latitude 5521
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

