Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Latitude 5521
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Dell Latitude 5521
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
|357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Latitude 5521 +41%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3583
Latitude 5521 +64%
5887
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
Latitude 5521 +57%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4578
Latitude 5521 +101%
9205
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
