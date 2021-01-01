Vostro 15 5515 or Latitude 5521 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 500:1 sRGB color space 54% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 5515 250 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 384 896 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 5515 n/a Latitude 5521 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

