You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space 54% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 15 5515 250 nits Latitude 7530 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 5515 998 Latitude 7530 +44% 1440 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 5515 3622 Latitude 7530 +8% 3918 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 5515 1099 Latitude 7530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 5515 4578 Latitude 7530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Vostro 15 5515 n/a Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

