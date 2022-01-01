Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Latitude 7530 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Latitude 7530

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7530
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Dell Latitude 7530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits
Latitude 7530 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance
Vostro 15 5515
n/a
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Latitude 5520
2. Dell Vostro 15 5515 and HP 250 G8
3. Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Inspiron 13 5310
4. Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Vostro 5620
5. Dell Latitude 7530 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Dell Latitude 7530 and Latitude 7520
7. Dell Latitude 7530 and Precision 7560
8. Dell Latitude 7530 and MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
9. Dell Latitude 7530 and Vostro 5620

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7530 and Vostro 15 5515 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский