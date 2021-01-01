Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Precision 7560
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Precision 7560
From $2450
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
|360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Precision 7560 +61%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3583
Precision 7560 +98%
7102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1099
Precision 7560 +43%
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4578
Precision 7560 +122%
10155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|256
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.65 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
