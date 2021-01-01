Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 5515 or Precision 7760 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Precision 7760

51 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 7760
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Dell Precision 7760
From $2000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Precision 7760 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (126.3 vs 163.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 5515
vs
Precision 7760

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches		 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm
15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~78.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits
Precision 7760 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
3583
Precision 7760 +106%
7385
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 5515
4578
Precision 7760 +123%
10202

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS - 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 256
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Vostro 15 5515
n/a
Precision 7760
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 32 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

