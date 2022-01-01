You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.7 vs 126.3 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~77.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 600:1 sRGB color space 54% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 5515 250 nits Vostro 14 5402 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX330 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS - 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance Vostro 15 5515 n/a Vostro 14 5402 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.