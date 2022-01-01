You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Response time 35 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 7510 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Vostro 15 7510 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.