You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510 Can run popular games at about 1200-1637% higher FPS

Around 12.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 7510 +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 130 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP - 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 2 GPU performance Vostro 15 7510 +2182% 3.195 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.