You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510 Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (114.2 vs 126.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 300:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 7510 +36% 300 nits Latitude 3420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz - Cores 6 2 Threads 12 2 L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 7510 +157% 1505 Latitude 3420 585 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 7510 +474% 6382 Latitude 3420 1111 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 7510 1484 Latitude 3420 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 7510 9504 Latitude 3420 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vostro 15 7510 +13% 3.195 TFLOPS Latitude 3420 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.