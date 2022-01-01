You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510 Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (105.5 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 300:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 7510 +36% 300 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 7510 +32% 1505 Latitude 5420 1136 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 7510 +69% 6382 Latitude 5420 3785 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 7510 1733 Latitude 5420 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 7510 9504 Latitude 5420 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 7510 +280% 3.195 TFLOPS Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.