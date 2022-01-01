Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 7510 or Latitude 7520 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 7510 vs Latitude 7520

54 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 7510
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7520
Dell Vostro 15 7510
Dell Latitude 7520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 7510 and Latitude 7520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 7510
vs
Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 357.7 x 229.7 x 17.5 mm
14.08 x 9.04 x 0.69 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 7510
300 nits
Latitude 7520 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 7510 +10%
1448
Latitude 7520
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 7510 +44%
6417
Latitude 7520
4452
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 7510 +28%
1733
Latitude 7520
1353
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 7510 +89%
9504
Latitude 7520
5029

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Vostro 15 7510 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Latitude 7520
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

