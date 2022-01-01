Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 7510 or Latitude 9430 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 7510 vs Latitude 9430

54 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 7510
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9430
Dell Vostro 15 7510
Dell Latitude 9430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 7510 and Latitude 9430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (103.5 vs 126.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 7510
vs
Latitude 9430

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~85%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 7510
300 nits
Latitude 9430 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 7510 +24%
6417
Latitude 9430
5192
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Vostro 15 7510 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Latitude 9430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Dell Vostro 15 7510
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Dell Vostro 15 7510
3. Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 or Dell Vostro 15 7510
4. Dell Precision 3561 or Dell Vostro 15 7510
5. Dell Latitude 7530 or Dell Vostro 15 7510
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell Latitude 9430
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Dell Latitude 9430
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) or Dell Latitude 9430
9. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Dell Latitude 9430
10. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) or Dell Latitude 9430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9430 and Vostro 15 7510 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский