You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 49 Wh 88 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510 Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 56 against 49 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (113.8 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 147 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1835:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.7% Adobe RGB profile - 70.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9% Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 7510 300 nits Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 49 Wh 88 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 357 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Vostro 15 7510 +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC714-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 78.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

