Dell Vostro 15 7510 vs Precision 3571
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1448
Precision 3571 +20%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6417
Precision 3571 +68%
10778
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1733
Precision 3571 +3%
1781
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9504
Precision 3571 +61%
15348
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
