54 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 7510
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
Dell Vostro 15 7510
Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 7510 and Precision 3571 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 7510
vs
Precision 3571

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 7510 +36%
300 nits
Precision 3571
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 7510
6417
Precision 3571 +68%
10778
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 7510
9504
Precision 3571 +61%
15348

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Vostro 15 7510 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

