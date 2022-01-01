You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 68 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510 Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm

14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~77% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 7510 300 nits Precision 7560 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 130 W 180 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 7510 1448 Precision 7560 +8% 1570 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 7510 6417 Precision 7560 +12% 7211 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 7510 +10% 1733 Precision 7560 1577 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 7510 9504 Precision 7560 +7% 10155

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Vostro 15 7510 +331% 3.195 TFLOPS Precision 7560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 32 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.65 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.