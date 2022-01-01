Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5510 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5510 vs G15 5510

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5510
VS
51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell Vostro 5510
Dell G15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5510 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5510
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~69%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5510 +20%
300 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 948 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5510 +26%
1414
G15 5510
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5510 +14%
4704
G15 5510
4113
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Vostro 5510
2.822 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
