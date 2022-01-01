You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (96.6 vs 126.3 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.9% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5510 300 nits Inspiron 13 5310 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5510 +29% 1414 Inspiron 13 5310 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5510 +31% 4704 Inspiron 13 5310 3597 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 5510 1390 Inspiron 13 5310 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5510 5421 Inspiron 13 5310 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vostro 5510 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 5310 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 88.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

