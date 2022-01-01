Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5510 or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.3 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5510
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 891:1
sRGB color space - 95.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time 35 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Vostro 5510 +4%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Loudness - 39.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

