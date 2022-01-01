Dell Vostro 5510 vs Latitude 5531 49 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 Dell Vostro 5510 Dell Latitude 5531

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531 Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 500:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5510 +36% 300 nits Latitude 5531 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 12 Threads 8 16 L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5510 1414 Latitude 5531 +21% 1710 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5510 4704 Latitude 5531 +127% 10686 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 5510 1390 Latitude 5531 +25% 1744 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5510 5421 Latitude 5531 +178% 15072

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Vostro 5510 +4% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5531 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

