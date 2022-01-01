Dell Vostro 5510 vs Precision 15 3560
Review
Performance
System and application performance
54
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
45
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
92
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches
|358 x 232 x 10.8-14.4 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.43-0.57 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5510 +7%
1414
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5510 +8%
4704
4337
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5510 +3%
1390
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5510 +9%
5421
4973
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
