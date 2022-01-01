Dell Vostro 5510 vs Precision 3570 49 out of 100 VS 42 out of 100 Dell Vostro 5510 Dell Precision 3570

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 500:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5510 +36% 300 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5510 1414 Precision 3570 +4% 1466 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5510 +17% 4704 Precision 3570 4036 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 5510 1390 Precision 3570 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5510 5421 Precision 3570 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Vostro 5510 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.