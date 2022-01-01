Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5510 or Vostro 14 5410 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5510 vs Vostro 14 5410

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5510
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Dell Vostro 5510
Dell Vostro 14 5410
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5510 and Vostro 14 5410 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106 vs 126.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5510
vs
Vostro 14 5410

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 5510
300 nits
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5510 +3%
1414
Vostro 14 5410
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5510 +2%
4704
Vostro 14 5410
4629
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5510 +2%
1390
Vostro 14 5410
1368
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5510 +1%
5421
Vostro 14 5410
5372

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Vostro 5510
2.822 TFLOPS
Vostro 14 5410
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Vostro 5510
2. Dell Vostro 15 5515 or Vostro 5510
3. Dell Latitude 3520 or Vostro 5510
4. Dell Vostro 15 7510 or Vostro 5510
5. Dell Vostro 15 5515 or Vostro 14 5410
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or Vostro 14 5410

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 14 5410 and Vostro 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский