Dell Vostro 5510 vs Vostro 15 3500

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5510
VS
41 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
Dell Vostro 5510
Dell Vostro 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5510 and Vostro 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5510
vs
Vostro 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches		 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 400:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5510 +36%
300 nits
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5510 +34%
1414
Vostro 15 3500
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5510 +117%
4704
Vostro 15 3500
2163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Vostro 5510 +131%
2.822 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 7.9 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

