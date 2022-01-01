Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5620 or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5620 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

47 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Dell Vostro 5620
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5620 and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 54 against 49 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5620
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1485:1
sRGB color space - 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Max. brightness
Vostro 5620
250 nits
Swift X SFX16-51G +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Vostro 5620
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Vostro 5620
2. Dell Vostro 14 5410 and Vostro 5620
3. Dell Latitude 7530 and Vostro 5620
4. Acer Swift X SFX16-52G and Dell Vostro 5620
5. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
7. HP ENVY 14 (2021) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Dell Vostro 5620 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский