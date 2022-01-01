You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 75 against 54 watt-hours

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 142 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5620 250 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Vostro 5620 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.