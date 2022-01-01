Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5620 or Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5620 vs Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

47 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5620 and Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (105.2 vs 139.3 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5620
vs
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 29 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1217:1
sRGB color space - 53.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5620
250 nits
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 19.5 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 318 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Vostro 5620
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 73.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

