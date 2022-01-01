You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 54 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (105.2 vs 139.3 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1217:1 sRGB color space - 53.9% Adobe RGB profile - 37% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5620 250 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 19.5 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 318 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 12 4 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5620 +36% 1588 Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 1171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5620 +95% 7391 Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 3782

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Vostro 5620 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 73.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.