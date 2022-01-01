Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5620 or Inspiron 14 5420 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5620 vs Inspiron 14 5420

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5620 and Inspiron 14 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5620
vs
Inspiron 14 5420

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5620
250 nits
Inspiron 14 5420
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5620 +13%
1643
Inspiron 14 5420
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5620 +61%
6137
Inspiron 14 5420
3803
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Vostro 5620
4.8 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5420
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

