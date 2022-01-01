You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery 54 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5620 250 nits Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5620 +13% 1643 Inspiron 14 5420 1451 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5620 +61% 6137 Inspiron 14 5420 3803 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 5620 1511 Inspiron 14 5420 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5620 5143 Inspiron 14 5420 +7% 5494

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB GeForce MX570 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Vostro 5620 4.8 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5420 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.