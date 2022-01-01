Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5620 or Latitude 3420 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5620 vs Latitude 3420

53 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell Latitude 3420
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5620 and Latitude 3420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 27% sharper screen – 142 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (114.2 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5620
vs
Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5620 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 3420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5620 +174%
1600
Latitude 3420
585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5620 +452%
6138
Latitude 3420
1111
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz -
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Vostro 5620 +70%
4.8 TFLOPS
Latitude 3420
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
