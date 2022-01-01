Dell Vostro 5620 vs Latitude 3420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 27% sharper screen – 142 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (114.2 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|300:1
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|12
|2
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5620 +174%
1600
585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5620 +452%
6138
1111
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1560
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6571
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1087 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.8 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
