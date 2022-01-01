Dell Vostro 5620 vs Latitude 9430 47 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 Dell Vostro 5620 Dell Latitude 9430

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 54 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 54 against 40 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (103.5 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~85% Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vostro 5620 250 nits Latitude 9430 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5620 +3% 1588 Latitude 9430 1537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5620 +42% 7391 Latitude 9430 5192

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Vostro 5620 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.