Dell Vostro 5620 vs Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)

47 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5620 and Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 54 against 49 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113.8 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5620
vs
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm
13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1835:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5620
250 nits
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 357 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Vostro 5620
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC714-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 78.4 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

