Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 54 against 49 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113.8 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~84.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 147 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1835:1 sRGB color space - 98.7% Adobe RGB profile - 70.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5620 250 nits Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 49 Wh 88 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 357 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Vostro 5620 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC714-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 78.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

