Dell Vostro 5620 vs Vostro 15 3500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
67
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
23
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
47
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5620 +50%
1588
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5620 +242%
7391
2163
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|25 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
