Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5625 or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5625 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Dell Vostro 5625
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 52 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5625 and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5625
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~87.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness
Vostro 5625
250 nits
Swift X SFX16-52G +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Vostro 5625
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G +23%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 5625 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Vostro 5625 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Vostro 5625 vs Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
4. Vostro 5625 vs Vostro 5510
5. Vostro 5625 vs MagicBook 16 (2022)
6. Swift X SFX16-52G vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
7. Swift X SFX16-52G vs Swift 3 (SF316-51)
8. Swift X SFX16-52G vs MateBook 16 (2021)
9. Swift X SFX16-52G vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X SFX16-52G and Dell Vostro 5625 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский