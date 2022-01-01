You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 52 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~87.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Max. brightness Vostro 5625 250 nits Swift X SFX16-52G +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 52 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vostro 5625 2.822 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +23% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

