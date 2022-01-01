Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5625 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5625 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5625
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5625
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Vostro 5625
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

