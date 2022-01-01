You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 891:1 sRGB color space - 95.9% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5625 250 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Vostro 5625 +4% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

