Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5625 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5625 vs Latitude 5530

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
Dell Vostro 5625
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5625 and Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5625
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Vostro 5625 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Vostro 5625
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 5625 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Vostro 5625 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Vostro 5625 or Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
4. Vostro 5625 or Vostro 5510
5. Vostro 5625 or MagicBook 16 (2022)
6. Latitude 5530 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Latitude 5530 or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Latitude 5530 or Latitude 5431
9. Latitude 5530 or Latitude 5531

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5530 and Vostro 5625 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский