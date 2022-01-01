Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5625 or Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5625 vs Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
Dell Vostro 5625
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5625 and Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5625
vs
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
Vostro 5625 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Vostro 5625
2. Dell Latitude 5521 and Vostro 5625
3. HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell Vostro 5625
4. Dell Latitude 7530 and Vostro 5625
5. Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Dell Vostro 5625
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and Vostro 5625 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский