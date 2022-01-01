Dell Vostro 5625 vs Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
