You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5625 250 nits Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 5001

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Vostro 5625 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.