52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7530
Dell Vostro 5625
Dell Latitude 7530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5625 and Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (127.4 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5625
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Vostro 5625
250 nits
Latitude 7530 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Vostro 5625 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

