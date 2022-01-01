Dell Vostro 5625 vs Latitude 7530 52 out of 100 VS 47 out of 100 Dell Vostro 5625 Dell Latitude 7530

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P GPU - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (127.4 vs 139.3 square inches)

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vostro 5625 250 nits Latitude 7530 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Latitude 7530 1440 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Latitude 7530 3918

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Vostro 5625 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

